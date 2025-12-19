435th Fighter Training Squadon Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Lowe (right), 435th Fighter Training Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. John Anderson (left), 12th Operations Group commander, relinquishing command of the 435th FTS during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 3, 2025. Lowe relinquished command of the 435th FTS to Lt. Col. Joshua Stallard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Matthew Sparta)