U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Lowe (right), 435th Fighter Training Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. John Anderson (left), 12th Operations Group commander, relinquishing command of the 435th FTS during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 3, 2025. Lowe relinquished command of the 435th FTS to Lt. Col. Joshua Stallard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Matthew Sparta)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9454978
|VIRIN:
|251003-F-XX000-1993
|Resolution:
|5136x7705
|Size:
|10.58 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th Fighter Training Squadon Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by 94th Airlift Wing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.