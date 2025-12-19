(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    435th Fighter Training Squadon Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    435th Fighter Training Squadon Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by 94th Airlift Wing 

    12th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Lowe (right), 435th Fighter Training Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. John Anderson (left), 12th Operations Group commander, relinquishing command of the 435th FTS during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 3, 2025. Lowe relinquished command of the 435th FTS to Lt. Col. Joshua Stallard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Matthew Sparta)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 15:02
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TEXAS, US
    This work, 435th Fighter Training Squadon Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by 94th Airlift Wing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

