435th Fighter Training Squadon Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. John Anderson, 12th Operations Group commander, officiates the 435th Fighter Training Squadron change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 3, 2025. Lt. Col. John Lowe relinquished command of the 435th FTS to Lt. Col. Joshua Stallard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Matthew Sparta)