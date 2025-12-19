(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    435th Fighter Training Squadon Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    435th Fighter Training Squadon Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by 94th Airlift Wing 

    12th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Anderson, 12th Operations Group commander, officiates the 435th Fighter Training Squadron change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 3, 2025. Lt. Col. John Lowe relinquished command of the 435th FTS to Lt. Col. Joshua Stallard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Matthew Sparta)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 15:02
    Photo ID: 9454976
    VIRIN: 251003-F-XX000-1674
    Resolution: 8022x5348
    Size: 13.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th Fighter Training Squadon Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by 94th Airlift Wing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    12th FTW
    435th FTS
    change of command ceremony

