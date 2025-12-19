U.S. Air Force Col. John Anderson, 12th Operations Group commander, officiates the 435th Fighter Training Squadron change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 3, 2025. Lt. Col. John Lowe relinquished command of the 435th FTS to Lt. Col. Joshua Stallard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Matthew Sparta)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9454976
|VIRIN:
|251003-F-XX000-1674
|Resolution:
|8022x5348
|Size:
|13.91 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th Fighter Training Squadon Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by 94th Airlift Wing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.