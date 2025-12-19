(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY FOR VENOM 505 AT NAVAL STATION MAYPORT

    REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY FOR VENOM 505 AT NAVAL STATION MAYPORT

    JACKSONVILLE, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    251212-N-OZ224-5905

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 12, 2025) – A Sailor with the Navy Band plays taps during the 20-year remembrance ceremony for Venom 505 at Naval Station Mayport, Dec. 12, 2025. The three-man-crew of Venom 505 was lost at sea on Dec. 13, 2005, while conducting counter-narco-terrorism operations in international waters west of Colombia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 08:47
    Photo ID: 9453644
    VIRIN: 251212-N-OZ224-5905
    Resolution: 6453x4033
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY FOR VENOM 505 AT NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

