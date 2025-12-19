Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251212-N-OZ224-5879



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 12, 2025) – Sailors parade the colors during the 20-year remembrance ceremony for Venom 505 at Naval Station Mayport, Dec. 12, 2025. The three-man-crew of Venom 505 was lost at sea on Dec. 13, 2005, while conducting counter-narco-terrorism operations in international waters west of Colombia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)