USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits Strait of Hormuz

251215-N-IE405-3135 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Dec. 15, 2025) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, departs from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during a Strait of Hormuz transit. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)