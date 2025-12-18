USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits Arabian Gulf

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251215-N-IE405-3033 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 15, 2025) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Matthew Morris, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), stands small craft action team lookout watch in the Arabian Gulf. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)