    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251215-N-IE405-3072 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 15, 2025) U.S. Navy Ensign Anderson Acebo, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), monitors maritime traffic as conning officer in the Arabian Gulf. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 03:55
    Photo ID: 9453372
    VIRIN: 251215-N-IE405-3072
    Resolution: 5280x3842
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits Arabian Gulf [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arabian Sea
    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    CENTCOM

