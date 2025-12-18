(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JMSDF Chiefs Present Gate Pine [Image 4 of 4]

    JMSDF Chiefs Present Gate Pine

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. 7th Fleet Staff Command Master Chief Manuel Valle shakes hands with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief WADA Shingo and Command Master Chief Assistant TAKAHASHI Ryo on the pier alongside U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) following a cultural exchange in Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 02:50
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Holiday
    JMSDF
    C7F
    Allies and Partners

