JMSDF Chiefs Present Gate Pine

U.S. 7th Fleet Staff Command Master Chief Manuel Valle shakes hands with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief WADA Shingo and Command Master Chief Assistant TAKAHASHI Ryo on the pier alongside U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) following a cultural exchange in Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)