JMSDF Chiefs Present Gate Pine

U.S. Navy Chief Culinary Specialist Charlene Maxwell presents gifts to Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Command Master Chief Assistant TAKAHASHI Ryo and Chief WADA Shingo in the Chiefs’ Mess aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) following a cultural exchange in Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)