Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Command Master Chief Assistant TAKAHASHI Ryo assembles kadomatsu on the pier alongside U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a cultural exchange in Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. Kadomatsu, or “gate pine,” are traditional Japanese New Year decorations which are displayed in pairs outside entryways to welcome the new year. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 02:50
|Photo ID:
|9453355
|VIRIN:
|251216-N-WM182-2017
|Resolution:
|5596x3997
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMSDF Chiefs Present Gate Pine [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS