    USO Singapore Opens New Facility at Sembawang Naval Installation [Image 3 of 5]

    USO Singapore Opens New Facility at Sembawang Naval Installation

    SEMBAWANG PORT, SINGAPORE

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Dec. 19, 2025) Capt. Silas L. Bouyeer II, Commanding Officer, Singapore Area Coordinator, delivers remarks during the grand opening of United Service Organizations (USO) Singapore at Sembawang Naval Installation, Dec. 19, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 02:37
    Photo ID: 9453350
    VIRIN: 251219-N-YV347-1078
    Resolution: 8495x5663
    Size: 37.27 MB
    Location: SEMBAWANG PORT, SG
    This work, USO Singapore Opens New Facility at Sembawang Naval Installation [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    singapore
    United Service Organizations
    Sembawang
    Comlog westpac
    USO

