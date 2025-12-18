USO Singapore Opens New Facility at Sembawang Naval Installation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (Dec. 19, 2025) Scott Maskery, regional vice president for the United Service Organizations (USO) Indo-Pacific region, delivers remarks during the grand opening of USO Singapore at Sembawang Naval Installation Dec. 19, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)