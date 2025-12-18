SINGAPORE (Dec. 19, 2025) The Honorable Anjani Sinha, United States Ambassador to Singapore, center, cuts a ribbon signifying the official opening of United Service Organizations (USO) Singapore at Sembawang Naval Installation, Dec. 19, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9453352
|VIRIN:
|251219-N-YV347-1088
|Resolution:
|8500x5667
|Size:
|40.53 MB
|Location:
|SEMBAWANG PORT, SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Singapore Opens New Facility at Sembawang Naval Installation [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.