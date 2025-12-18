Idaho ASOS Winter Warmer with Wichita

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Josh Lapooh, a Special Warfare Tactical Air Control Party Airman assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron trains for close air support training at Saylor Creek Bombing Range, Idaho, December 16-19, 2025. New to the unit, Lapooh worked closely with visiting Kansas Air National Guard TACP Airmen to accomplish a variety of CAS objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)