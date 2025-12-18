(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Idaho ASOS Winter Warmer with Wichita [Image 3 of 12]

    Idaho ASOS Winter Warmer with Wichita

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Josh Lapooh, a Special Warfare Tactical Air Control Party Airman assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron trains for close air support training at Saylor Creek Bombing Range, Idaho, December 16-19, 2025. New to the unit, Lapooh worked closely with visiting Kansas Air National Guard TACP Airmen to accomplish a variety of CAS objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 23:56
    Photo ID: 9453286
    VIRIN: 251218-Z-VT588-1401
    Resolution: 8256x5160
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho ASOS Winter Warmer with Wichita [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACP
    ASOS
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Saylor Creek
    Air National Guard

