Staff Sgt. Josh Lapooh, a Special Warfare Tactical Air Control Party Airman assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron trains for close air support training at Saylor Creek Bombing Range, Idaho, December 16-19, 2025. New to the unit, Lapooh worked closely with visiting Kansas Air National Guard TACP Airmen to accomplish a variety of CAS objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 23:56
|Photo ID:
|9453291
|VIRIN:
|251218-Z-VT588-1582
|Resolution:
|7446x4654
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho ASOS Winter Warmer with Wichita [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.