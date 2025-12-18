(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water [Image 2 of 3]

    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, JAPAN

    12.23.2024

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    NAVFAC EXWC Project Engineer William (Hunter) Spence stands in front of the
    PETS III after its delivery to Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, Oct. 2024. The PFAS Effluent Treatment System (PETS) III is a mobile system intended to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from waters impacted with aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) at low to medium PFAS concentrations and low presence of co-contaminants such as total organic carbon, total suspended solids, and total dissolved solids. (Courtesy Photo)

