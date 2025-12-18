NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVFAC EXWC Environmental Engineer Cortland Navarette, Engineering Technician Denis Acosta, and Project Engineer William (Hunter) Spence pose for a photo in front of the PFAS Effluent Treatment System (PETS) III, at NAVFAC EXWC Headquarters, Naval Base Ventura County, Calif. Sept. 9, 2025. PETS III is a mobile system intended to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from waters impacted with aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) at low to medium PFAS concentrations and low presence of co-contaminants such as total organic carbon, total suspended solids, and total dissolved solids. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)