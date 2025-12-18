(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    NAVFAC EXWC Environmental Engineer Cortland Navarette, Engineering Technician Denis Acosta, and Project Engineer William (Hunter) Spence pose for a photo in front of the PFAS Effluent Treatment System (PETS) III, at NAVFAC EXWC Headquarters, Naval Base Ventura County, Calif. Sept. 9, 2025. PETS III is a mobile system intended to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from waters impacted with aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) at low to medium PFAS concentrations and low presence of co-contaminants such as total organic carbon, total suspended solids, and total dissolved solids. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 18:56
    Photo ID: 9452745
    VIRIN: 240905-G-BN624-5623
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water
    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water
    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    EXWC
    PFAS
    PFAS Effluent Treatment System
    NavyNewsWire
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery