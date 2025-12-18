(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, JAPAN

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    NAVFAC EXWC Engineering Technician Denis Acosta works on the PETS III while Dr. Itzel Godinez oversees during testing at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, Oct. 2024. The PFAS Effluent Treatment System (PETS) III is a mobile system intended to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from waters impacted with aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) at low to medium PFAS concentrations and low presence of co-contaminants such as total organic carbon, total suspended solids, and total dissolved solids. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 18:56
    Photo ID: 9452763
    VIRIN: 241219-G-ZZ624-3739
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water
    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water
    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery