NAVFAC EXWC Designs, Builds Innovative System to Treat PFAS-Impacted Water

NAVFAC EXWC Engineering Technician Denis Acosta works on the PETS III while Dr. Itzel Godinez oversees during testing at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, Oct. 2024. The PFAS Effluent Treatment System (PETS) III is a mobile system intended to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from waters impacted with aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) at low to medium PFAS concentrations and low presence of co-contaminants such as total organic carbon, total suspended solids, and total dissolved solids. (Courtesy Photo)