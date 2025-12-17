Electromagnetic Warfare Guardians Demonstrate Combat Readiness in Space Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardians and Airmen of the 4th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, Mission Delta 3, participate in Space Flag 26-1 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 12, 2025. The service members, part of United States Space Force Combat Forces Command, trained to defeat realistic threats and maintain space superiority in a contested environment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)