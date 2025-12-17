(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Electromagnetic Warfare Guardians Demonstrate Combat Readiness in Space Flag [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Electromagnetic Warfare Guardians Demonstrate Combat Readiness in Space Flag

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by David Grim 

    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command

    Guardians and Airmen of the 4th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, Mission Delta 3, participate in Space Flag 26-1 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 12, 2025. The service members, part of United States Space Force Combat Forces Command, trained to defeat realistic threats and maintain space superiority in a contested environment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 17:44
    Photo ID: 9452569
    VIRIN: 251212-F-WA228-1160
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Electromagnetic Warfare Guardians Demonstrate Combat Readiness in Space Flag [Image 6 of 6], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Electromagnetic Warfare Guardians Demonstrate Combat Readiness in Space Flag
    Electromagnetic Warfare Guardians Demonstrate Combat Readiness in Space Flag
    Electromagnetic Warfare Guardians Demonstrate Combat Readiness in Space Flag
    Electromagnetic Warfare Guardians Demonstrate Combat Readiness in Space Flag
    Electromagnetic Warfare Guardians Demonstrate Combat Readiness in Space Flag
    Electromagnetic Warfare Guardians Demonstrate Combat Readiness in Space Flag

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Electromagnetic Warfare
    Space Flag
    Mission Delta 4
    Exercise
    Combat Forces Command
    4th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery