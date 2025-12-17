Guardians and Airmen of the 4th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, Mission Delta 3, participate in Space Flag 26-1 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 12, 2025. The service members, part of United States Space Force Combat Forces Command, trained to defeat realistic threats and maintain space superiority in a contested environment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9452567
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-WA228-1035
|Resolution:
|4122x3298
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Electromagnetic Warfare Guardians Demonstrate Combat Readiness in Space Flag [Image 6 of 6], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.