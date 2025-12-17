USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command

251218-N-MZ309-1074 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Dec. 18, 2025) Capt. Sean Gray, deputy commodore of Submarine Squadron 17, awards the Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. Vance Scott during a change of command ceremony held at the Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor chapel, Dec. 18, 2025. During the ceremony Cmdr. Andrew Streenan relieved Scott as commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew. Nebraska is assigned to Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, which exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)
