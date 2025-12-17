(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command [Image 16 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command

    SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    251218-N-MZ309-1046 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Dec. 18, 2025) Rear Adm. Robert Wirth, commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 10, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held at the Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor chapel, Dec. 18, 2025. During the ceremony Cmdr. Andrew Streenan relieved Cmdr. Vance Scott as commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew. Nebraska is assigned to SUBGRU-9, which exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 17:06
    Photo ID: 9452401
    VIRIN: 251218-N-MZ309-1046
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 847.49 KB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Nebraska Blue Crew Changes Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739)
    SSBN
    Submarine Group 9
    SUBGRU-9
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery