USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew Changes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251218-N-MZ309-1046 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Dec. 18, 2025) Rear Adm. Robert Wirth, commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 10, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held at the Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor chapel, Dec. 18, 2025. During the ceremony Cmdr. Andrew Streenan relieved Cmdr. Vance Scott as commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew. Nebraska is assigned to SUBGRU-9, which exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)