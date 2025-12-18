USS Nebraska Blue Crew Changes Command

Photo By Lt. Zachary Anderson | 251218-N-EN156-1195 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Dec. 18, 2025) Cmdr. Vance Scott renders a...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Zachary Anderson | 251218-N-EN156-1195 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Dec. 18, 2025) Cmdr. Vance Scott renders a salute during a change of command ceremony held at the Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor chapel, Dec. 18, 2025. During the ceremony Cmdr. Andrew Streenan relieved Scott as commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew. Nebraska is assigned to Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, which exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson) see less | View Image Page

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Dec. 18, 2025) – Cmdr. Andrew Steenan relieved Cmdr. Vance Scott as commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Blue Crew during a ceremony onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Dec. 18.

Rear Adm. Robert Wirth, commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 10, delivered remarks praising Scott’s accomplishments during his time in command, with retired Adm. Cecil D. Haney, the former commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Strategic Command, in attendance.

“To the officers, chiefs, and crew of Nebraska Blue, your record speaks clearly and your achievements are not routine,” said Wirth. “They reflect an extraordinary team and captain that have performed at a consistently high level under demanding conditions.”

“That only happens when a crew is united, focused, and inspired. Cmdr. Vance Scott has provided that vision.”

While in command, Scott and his crew completed three routine strategic deterrent patrols, leading to numerous awards including the 2024 Olympic Bowl recognizing superior performance, leadership, and community engagement, as well as the 2025 Hugh McCracken Award. The latter, presented by Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, recognizes the top Chiefs Mess for a West Coast SSBN and celebrates its crucial role for mission success.

The significance of the moment was not lost on Scott, who viewed this tour commanding one of our nation’s most strategic assets as more than just a job, but rather a calling. If taking command was the culmination of years of hard work, this tour was the ultimate test of his leadership skills.

The weight of the newfound responsibility was especially poignant for the fresh captain. “On a submarine like Nebraska, there are no small decisions,” said Scott. “You’re responsible for the safety of your crew, the integrity of the ship, and the credibility of strategic deterrence. Every decision – good or bad – rests with me.”

For Scott, trust was a throughline that links this tour to future endeavors. A key to his success was empowering his Sailors so that they felt supported to do their job without fear of reprisal.

“Leadership isn’t about having all the answers; it’s about creating an environment where the right answers surface and the team feels empowered to act.”

Reflecting on his more than 800 days in command, Scott noted that the quiet, everyday moments are the ones that will stick with him most.

“It’s not a single dramatic moment, it’s the quiet ones,” said Scott. “Standing in the control room during routine operations and watching a well-trained team execute flawlessly without direction is something I’ll never forget. When the boat is running smoothly, the mission is on track, and everyone is doing exactly what they should be doing, that’s when you realize how special this crew really is.”

Hindsight is 20/20, and a change of command provides an ideal opportunity to pause and reflect on a previous assignment. Given the opportunity to give his former self advice, Scott gives an answer ubiquitous to human nature – enjoy the ride.

“I would tell myself to slow down just a bit and enjoy it. Command goes by faster than you expect, and if I could do it again, I’d spend more time walking the boat, talking with Sailors, and appreciating the privilege that is commanding the most powerful warship in the world.”

Cmdr. Andrew Steenan comes to Nebraska from Commander, Submarine Squadron 17, where he served as the chief staff officer.

“Nebraska has a proud record, but her greatest accomplishment isn’t in patrols or inspections. It’s measured in the culture and standard built by Cmdr. Vance Scott and his team,” said Steenan, addressing his crew for the first time as their captain.

“To the crew of Nebraska: I look forward to carrying that legacy forward, protecting it and strengthening it – together. Our mission matters, our standards matter, and the name Nebraska will continue to mean something because of the work we do every single day.”

Nebraska is assigned to SUBGRU-9, which exercises administrative and operational control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest. SUBGRU-9 provides oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply, and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. It is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington.