    Military Sealift Command Holds All Hands Call

    Military Sealift Command Holds All Hands Call

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USN Military Sealift Command

    NORFOLK, Va. – Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), delivers remarks during an all-hands call at Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 18, 2025. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 16:06
    Photo ID: 9452250
    VIRIN: 251218-N-GP524-1141
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Military Sealift Command Holds All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Sealift Command Holds All Hands Call
    Military Sealift Command Holds All Hands Call

    MSC
    All Hands
    United We Sail

