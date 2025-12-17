Military Sealift Command Holds All Hands Call

NORFOLK, Va. – Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), delivers remarks during an all-hands call at Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 18, 2025. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)
12.18.2025
|12.18.2025 16:06
|9452249
|251218-N-GP524-1111
|5600x4000
|8.5 MB
|Location:
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|0
