Military Sealift Command Holds All Hands Call

NORFOLK, Va. – Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), delivers remarks during an all-hands call at Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 18, 2025. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)