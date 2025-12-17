(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kentucky Guardsmen forge firepower for Florida

    Kentucky Guardsmen forge firepower for Florida

    KUWAIT

    11.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Spc. Jean Augustin from the 3rd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery Regiment of the Florida Army National Guard participates in a field training exercise during a military occupational specialty transition course at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, held Oct. 31 through Nov. 16, 2025. Soldiers from Kentucky’s 238th Regiment conducted the course to reclassify 15 FLARNG Soldiers as multiple rocket launch crewmembers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Craig Morris)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 16:06
    Location: KW
    National Guard
    Field Artillery
    Kentucky National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    HIMARS

