Kentucky Guardsmen forge firepower for Florida

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Hughes instructs Soldiers how to properly connect the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Hughes instructs Soldiers how to properly connect the cables between the pod and launcher during a military occupational specialty transition course at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, held Oct. 31 through Nov. 16, 2025. Soldiers from Kentucky’s 238th Regiment conducted the course to reclassify 15 FLARNG Soldiers as multiple rocket launch crewmembers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Craig Morris) see less | View Image Page

FRANKFORT, Ky. – For four multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) crewmember instructors from the Kentucky Army National Guard, being asked to share their long-range artillery expertise at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville is a regular occurrence. But their latest mission presented a unique challenge when they were asked to reclassify Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard in the middle of a deployment, halfway around the world.

This is precisely the kind of agile, on-demand mission that the Mobile Training Team (MTT) from the 1st Battalion (Field Artillery), 238th Regiment Training Institute (RTI) is designed to execute—exporting critical skills directly to Soldiers wherever they are needed.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 16, 2025, the MTT traveled to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, and qualified 15 Soldiers from Florida’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery Regiment as MLRS or high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) crewmembers (13M).

“When a National Guard deployment concludes, the unit often loses personnel due to ETS, retirement, or Soldiers returning to their original unit of assignment,” said Sgt. 1st Class David Hughes, 13M course manager. “By training these Soldiers overseas, we not only help backfill any anticipated losses, but we also provide 3-116th with a significant head start in filling launcher positions that will open as they transition to the 3x9 structure.”

The "3x9" structure refers to a field artillery battalion's reorganization into three batteries, each fielding nine HIMARS launchers, a move that increases the unit's firepower and its need for qualified crews.

The Florida Guard's request was a proactive measure to enhance combat readiness by certifying more Soldiers for the critical artillery role.

Led by Hughes, the team included three 13M instructors – Staff Sergeants Scott Basham, Daniel Mann, and Justin Noll. They provided the training and subject-matter expertise, while the 3-116th supported classroom operations, maintenance, and logistics.

“The instructors from the KYARNG demonstrated exceptional professionalism and adaptability, effectively addressing challenges in the environment of Camp Arifjan, Kuwait,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Eads, 3-116th. “Their expertise ensured comprehensive and high-quality training for our Soldiers, equipping them with essential skills to fill critical 13M vacancies and support the battalion's future operational growth.”

This was the first time the 1-238th had conducted the course for a unit while deployed in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) region, and its timing was critical. As the Army expands its field artillery forces to meet the demands of large-scale combat, there is also a need to fill its ranks with qualified crewmembers.

This training directly addressed that urgency while offering Soldiers an attractive, clearer path for promotions.

“The most exciting opportunities in the Army right now are in the 13M space, and Soldiers are excited to transition to the MOS,” said Lt. Col. Clifford Evans, commander of the 1-238th. “The instructors on our MTT did a great job and the response from our counterparts in 3-116th was very positive.”

The 1-238th is responsible for training field artillery Soldiers across the active and reserve components, providing expert-led courses for specialties like cannon crewmember (13B), fire support specialist (13F), fire direction control specialist (13J), MLRS/HIMARS crewmember (13M), and weapons locating radar operator (13R).