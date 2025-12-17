Kentucky Guardsmen forge firepower for Florida

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Selin Caliskan and Sgt. Christopher Blizzard from the 3rd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery Regiment of the Florida Army National Guard practice ammunition reload operations using the crane on the resupply vehicle during a military occupational specialty transition course at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, held Oct. 31 through Nov. 16, 2025. Soldiers from Kentucky’s 238th Regiment conducted the course to reclassify 15 FLARNG Soldiers as multiple rocket launch crewmembers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Craig Morris)