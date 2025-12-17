(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCTF-Red Hill hosts open house Dec. 11, 2025

    NCTF-Red Hill hosts open house Dec. 11, 2025

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Members of Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) and the University of Hawaii speak with community members during the NCTF-RH open house held at the Oahu Veterans Center in Honolulu, Dec. 11, 2025. NCTF-RH hosted the quarterly open house for members of the community to learn about current and future efforts in support of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) decommissioning and the Navy’s ongoing environmental efforts. NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy to safely decommission the RHBFSF and emphasize the Navy's commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 14:29
    Photo ID: 9451780
    VIRIN: 251211-N-IS471-1214
    Resolution: 2636x1472
    Size: 668.58 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-Red Hill hosts open house Dec. 11, 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    water quality
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH
    Hawaii
    fuel

