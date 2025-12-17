NCTF-Red Hill hosts open house Dec. 11, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) technical lead for the environment and remediation’s monitoring and sampling team and a representative for the University of Hawaii speak with community members about ongoing groundwater monitoring and modeling activities during the NCTF-RH open house held at the Oahu Veterans Center in Honolulu, Dec. 11, 2025. NCTF-RH hosted the quarterly open house for members of the community to learn about current and future efforts in support of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) decommissioning and the Navy’s ongoing environmental efforts. NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy to safely decommission the RHBFSF and emphasize the Navy's commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)