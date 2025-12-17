NCTF-Red Hill hosts open house Dec. 11, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Richard Barkley, facilities director, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), speaks with a community member on the status of pipeline cleaning for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) during the NCTF-RH open house held at the Oahu Veterans Center in Honolulu, Dec. 11, 2025. Pipeline cleaning is one of the final steps in preparation for the future removal of approximately 10 miles of fuel pipeline between the RHBFSF and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. NCTF-RH hosted the quarterly open house for members of the community to learn about current and future efforts in support of the RHBFSF decommissioning and the Navy’s ongoing environmental efforts. NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy to safely decommission the RHBFSF and emphasize the Navy's commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)