U.S. Space Force Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, delivers closing remarks during a consulate reception at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. Murray thanked all those in attendance and emphasized the importance of allied partnership. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 13:50
|Photo ID:
|9451657
|VIRIN:
|251215-X-IN642-1288
|Resolution:
|5459x3632
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception
No keywords found.