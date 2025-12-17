(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Space Force Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, delivers closing remarks during a consulate reception at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. Murray thanked all those in attendance and emphasized the importance of allied partnership. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 13:50
    Photo ID: 9451657
    VIRIN: 251215-X-IN642-1288
    Resolution: 5459x3632
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception
    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception
    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception
    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception
    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception
    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception
    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception
    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception
    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception
    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception
    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception
    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Air Force
    International Partnerships
    United States Space Force
    Allies & Partners
    Japan
    USSF Combat Forces Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery