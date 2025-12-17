Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members and Supporters of the Colorado Okinawa Kenjinkai, perform traditional music and dance during a consulate reception celebrating the U.S.-Japan alliance at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 15, 2025. The performance showcased Japanese culture for U.S. service members and their families. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)