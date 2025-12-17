Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Space Alliance at Consulate Reception

In a significant display of international partnership, the Consulate-General of Japan in Denver and Space Base Delta 2 hosted an allied reception on Dec. 15, 2025, aimed at strengthening the already robust alliance between Japan and the United States. The event, held at the Leadership Development Center, brought together key figures from the Japanese Consulate, Buckley Space Force Base, and the base community to foster relationships and connection.



The reception builds on a long and storied history of cooperation. The Japanese Government, specifically the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, has shared an international partnership with the United States military for more than 70 years, a legacy that now extends into the space domain.



Okajima Hiroyuki, Consul-General of Japan in Denver, expressed specific appreciation for the bilateral engagement.



“We are very honored to co-host this reception with Buckley Space Force Base to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance, and we express our deep respect and gratitude to those who have served with U.S. Forces in Japan,” said CG Okajima. “I am delighted to see so many of you here who have served in Japan or those with a keen interest in Japan.”



This bilateral partnership is a key component of a wider, multilateral effort to ensure a safe and secure space environment. Both the United States and Japan are leading members of the Combined Space Operations (CSpO) Initiative, which unites 10 sovereign spacefaring nations including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, and the United Kingdom.



At a recent CSpO meeting earlier this month, U.S. leadership underscored the importance of such alliances in the face of increasing threats.



"Our opponents are moving at jaw-dropping speed, and we must match that pace with integrated coalition capabilities that deter aggression and defend our interests," said Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command. “This sentiment reflects a broader push to enhance and sustain space power through robust operational cooperation amongst allies.”



U.S. Space Force Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, highlighted the personal bonds that underpin these strategic imperatives.



"Our military's greatest strength is our allies and partners. During my time in the Pacific, Japan was always there. Whether it was an exercise like Keen Edge or Pacific Sentry, a new space initiative like the Joint Commercial Operations Cell or the Combined Space Operations Initiative, or a named operation like Olympic Defender, our Japanese allies were always eager to join the team and share the burden of ensuring like-minded nations are prepared to deter, and if necessary, defeat threats in all domains."



The reception underscored Space Base Delta 2’s and the Consulate-General of Japan in Denver’s commitment to continuing their shared vision for the future.



