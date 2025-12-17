Date Taken: 11.12.2025 Date Posted: 12.18.2025 13:06 Photo ID: 9451587 VIRIN: 251112-A-MH031-1012 Resolution: 3972x2837 Size: 1.76 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 82nd CAB HHC Railhead Training [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.