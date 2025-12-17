(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    82nd CAB HHC Railhead Training [Image 5 of 8]

    82nd CAB HHC Railhead Training

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division receive training on proper railhead loading procedures on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 12, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Matthew Keegan)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 13:06
    Photo ID: 9451582
    VIRIN: 251112-A-MH031-1072
    Resolution: 4266x3047
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd CAB HHC Railhead Training [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd ABN Div, 82nd CAB, 82nd CAB HHC, AATW, Railhead, Deployment readiness

