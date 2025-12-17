Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hands on enhancement… Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton assigned to

Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo, receive proficiency training in Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Urgent Care Setting as part of Battle Ready Training Tuesday, a command-wide initiative focused on providing preparatory medical skill training primarily for hospital corpsman yet open to all staff members (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).