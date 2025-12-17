Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A stitch in time… Battle Ready Training Tuesday at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton included hands-on suture skills training held December 16, 2025. The training session - provided by experienced providers, nurses, and corpsmen - instructed and guided those in attendance through challenging simulations by practicing complete sequence of care in a small group setting, concentrating on the proper donning of sterile gloves, wound flushing and preparation, simulated local anesthetic administration, and suture techniques on high-fidelity skin models. The training is a command-wide initiative focused on providing preparatory skills training primarily for hospital corpsman yet open to all staff members (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).