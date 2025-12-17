A stitch in time… Battle Ready Training Tuesday at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton included hands-on suture skills training held December 16, 2025. The training session - provided by experienced providers, nurses, and corpsmen - instructed and guided those in attendance through challenging simulations by practicing complete sequence of care in a small group setting, concentrating on the proper donning of sterile gloves, wound flushing and preparation, simulated local anesthetic administration, and suture techniques on high-fidelity skin models. The training is a command-wide initiative focused on providing preparatory skills training primarily for hospital corpsman yet open to all staff members (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 13:03
|Photo ID:
|9451548
|VIRIN:
|251216-N-HU933-1234
|Resolution:
|5832x4000
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton
No keywords found.