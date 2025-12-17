(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 1 of 3]

    Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    A stitch in time… Battle Ready Training Tuesday at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton included hands-on suture skills training held December 16, 2025. The training session - provided by experienced providers, nurses, and corpsmen - instructed and guided those in attendance through challenging simulations by practicing complete sequence of care in a small group setting, concentrating on the proper donning of sterile gloves, wound flushing and preparation, simulated local anesthetic administration, and suture techniques on high-fidelity skin models. The training is a command-wide initiative focused on providing preparatory skills training primarily for hospital corpsman yet open to all staff members (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 13:03
    Photo ID: 9451548
    VIRIN: 251216-N-HU933-1234
    Resolution: 5832x4000
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    Hospital Corpsman
    nhb
    NMRTC Bremerton

