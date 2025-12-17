Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mastering the movement…blood transfusion procedures are thoroughly explained during a recent Battle Ready Training Tuesday at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton.

The training session - provided by experienced providers, nurses, and corpsmen - instructed and guided those in attendance through a challenging simulation environment to hone their skill levels in the crucial medical procedure. The training is a command-wide initiative focused on providing preparatory skills training primarily for hospital corpsman yet open to all staff members (official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).