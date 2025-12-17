(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Mastering the movement…blood transfusion procedures are thoroughly explained during a recent Battle Ready Training Tuesday at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton.
    The training session - provided by experienced providers, nurses, and corpsmen - instructed and guided those in attendance through a challenging simulation environment to hone their skill levels in the crucial medical procedure. The training is a command-wide initiative focused on providing preparatory skills training primarily for hospital corpsman yet open to all staff members (official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 13:03
    Photo ID: 9451551
    VIRIN: 251104-N-QW460-1023
    Resolution: 2480x1389
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton
    Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton
    Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Battle Ready Boost at NMRTC Bremerton

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NHB
    NMRTC Bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery