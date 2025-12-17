(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Energy CAG Inaugural Enterprise Rotational Program Participant [Image 4 of 4]

    DLA Energy CAG Inaugural Enterprise Rotational Program Participant

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Ebony Gay 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Kathryn Pegram, an auditor with the Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General, and Vivian d'Alelio, a management and program analyst with DLA Energy, review documents. Pegram participated in the DLA Enterprise Rotational Program for 11 months with the DLA Energy Command Action Group at Fort Belvoir, Va.—a step toward continuous professional growth. (Photo by Ebony Gay)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 09:58
    Photo ID: 9450992
    VIRIN: 250617-O-BH371-9225
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Energy CAG Inaugural Enterprise Rotational Program Participant [Image 4 of 4], by Ebony Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kathryn's Leap of Learning and Leadership: DLA Energy CAG Inaugural Enterprise Rotational Program Participant

    DLA Energy
    personal growth
    professional growth
    DLA Enterprise Rotational Program

