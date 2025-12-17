DLA Energy CAG Inaugural Enterprise Rotational Program Participant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kathryn Pegram, an auditor with the Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General, participated in the DLA Enterprise Rotational Program for 11 months with the DLA Energy Command Action Group at Fort Belvoir, Va.—a step toward continuous professional growth. (Photo by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)