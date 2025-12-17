Photo By Ebony Gay | Kathryn Pegram, an auditor with the Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector...... read more read more Photo By Ebony Gay | Kathryn Pegram, an auditor with the Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General, and Vivian d'Alelio, a management and program analyst with DLA Energy, review documents. Pegram participated in the DLA Enterprise Rotational Program for 11 months with the DLA Energy Command Action Group at Fort Belvoir, Va.—a step toward continuous professional growth. (Photo by Ebony Gay) see less | View Image Page

Kathryn's Leap of Learning and Leadership: DLA Energy CAG Inaugural Enterprise Rotational Program Participant Your browser does not support the audio element.

For Kathryn Pegram, a professed life-long learner and auditor at the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Office of the Inspector General (OIG), the decision to embark on an 11-month rotational program – January to November 2025 – was a deliberate step toward continuous growth.



She sought to challenge herself, acquire new skills and gain exposure to how other departments support DLA's vital mission. Pegram took part in the DLA Enterprise Rotational Program (ERP), a cross organizational in-person program designed to expand an individual’s functional, cross-functional and leadership abilities through on-the-job training.



“They [OIG] were very supportive, they knew I wanted this experience. It’s my desire to learn something new, to see how another department supports the mission," said Pegram who further explained that the assignment with the Command Action Group (CAG) was ideal. “It [the CAG] would offer several different experiences while supporting the executive level of a major subordinate command.”



Pegram’s 2024 completion of the Defense Civilian Emerging Leadership Program inspired her to seek additional leadership focused programs. As the first DLA Energy CAG ERP participant, part of her CAG rotation encompassed supporting various CAG functions, from working with the Civilian Support Team, to the Public Affairs Office (PAO) and the Command Development & Engagement Office.



The CAG also includes the Command Analysis Office, the Military & Deployment Support Office, the Business Management Office and the Administrative Support Team.



“I'm going to put in a request for another rotation participant to work with our DLA Energy CAG team. I'll take part in the program again,” said Michael West, DLA Energy deputy director, CAG. “It's also good for the workforce to let them know what the CAG does. We have all these different offices embedded in the CAG, so it will give them exposure to some of the different stuff that we do.”



Pegram used many of her auditing tools — from questionnaires, analysis and audit report writing to conducting interviews and article writing — to support DLA Energy’s public affairs office. Despite her transferable skills, she learned photography on the job.



“So, it's just not taking a photo — it's about the stories, public affairs, and their approach and their methodology,” said Pegram. “You have to learn the proper angles, the lighting, the background and the use of digital cameras and cellphones to capture content. It’s so much that goes into it.”



“During her ERP interview, Kathryn said she was really interested in PAO, writing stories and getting the message out,” said West. “Kathryn did an awesome job. She leaned forward and was immersed in everything that we did. I'm very pleased with the work that she did.”



“It is a great program. I think everyone should participate if they can,” said Pegram. “I thought that they would allow me to shadow CAG personnel. However, they assigned various tasks that provided me with practical experiences that I can use throughout my career. The CAG team trained me and several of the articles I wrote were published on DLA Energy websites.”



Interested General Schedule employees GS-11 through GS-15 in DLA can apply for any of the 37 rotational assignment opportunities spanning three to 11.5 months. Nominees are not eligible for assignments within their own headquarters organization or major subordinate command. Visit the Enterprise Rotation Program page (CAC required) to learn how to apply.