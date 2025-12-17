SHAPE Dental Clinic Command Inactivation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Martin J. Smallidge, and Sgt. 1st Class Benda Cortez, the Commander and the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Dental Clinic Command, furl the unit colors, as the unit realigns under SHAPE Healthcare Facilities in Maisières, Belgium, Oct. 07, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)