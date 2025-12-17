SHAPE Dental Clinic Command Inactivation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Benda Cortez, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Dental Clinic Command Senior Enlisted Leader, exchanges a salute with the formation and color guard, during the unit inactivation ceremony and the casing of its colors, as the unit realigns under SHAPE Healthcare Facilities in Maisières, Belgium, Oct. 07, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)