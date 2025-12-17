SHAPE Dental Clinic Command Inactivation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Martin J. Smallidge, Commander, SHAPE Dental Clinic Command (SDCC) and Col. Matthew G. Clark, Commander, SHAPE & Brussels Health Clinic, render honors for the inactivation ceremony of the SDCC, and the casing of its colors, as the unit realigns under SHAPE Healthcare Facilities in Maisières, Belgium, Oct. 07, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)