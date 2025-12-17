U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls reaches new heights with her Meritorious promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls, an administrative clerk with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a speech during her promotion ceremony Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Meritorious promotion ceremonies are a significant achievement in a service member’s career and are a testament to their commitment, mastery of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. Marines take on greater responsibilities as Non-Commissioned Officers after showing exemplary leadership skills. Smalls is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)