U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls, an administrative clerk with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a speech during her promotion ceremony Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Meritorious promotion ceremonies are a significant achievement in a service member’s career and are a testament to their commitment, mastery of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. Marines take on greater responsibilities as Non-Commissioned Officers after showing exemplary leadership skills. Smalls is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
12.03.2025
12.18.2025
|9450499
|251203-M-JN598-1222
|5331x3556
|2.18 MB
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|1
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls reaches new heights with her Meritorious promotion [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls reaches new heights during meritorious promotion
