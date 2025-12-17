(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls reaches new heights with her Meritorious promotion [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls reaches new heights with her Meritorious promotion

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls, an administrative clerk with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a speech during her promotion ceremony Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Meritorious promotion ceremonies are a significant achievement in a service member’s career and are a testament to their commitment, mastery of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. Marines take on greater responsibilities as Non-Commissioned Officers after showing exemplary leadership skills. Smalls is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 03:32
    Photo ID: 9450499
    VIRIN: 251203-M-JN598-1222
    Resolution: 5331x3556
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls reaches new heights with her Meritorious promotion [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls reaches new heights during meritorious promotion

