U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls, an administrative clerk with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, stands at attention during her promotion ceremony Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Meritorious promotion ceremonies are a significant achievement in a service member’s career and are a testament to their commitment, mastery of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. Marines take on greater responsibilities as Non-Commissioned Officers after showing exemplary leadership skills. Smalls is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 03:31
|Photo ID:
|9450478
|VIRIN:
|251203-M-JN598-1070
|Resolution:
|6882x4590
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls reaches new heights with her Meritorious promotion [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls reaches new heights during meritorious promotion
No keywords found.