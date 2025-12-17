U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls reaches new heights during meritorious promotion

Photo By Cpl. Chloe Johnson | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls, an administrative clerk with Marine Aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Chloe Johnson | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smalls, an administrative clerk with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a speech during her promotion ceremony Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Meritorious promotion ceremonies are a significant achievement in a service member’s career and are a testament to their commitment, mastery of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. Marines take on greater responsibilities as Non-Commissioned Officers after showing exemplary leadership skills. Smalls is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan – Lance Cpl. Sydney Smalls was meritoriously promoted to the rank of Corporal on Dec. 1, for going above and beyond the duties of a Lance Cpl. in her primary military occupation specialty, administrative specialist.

Over the course of the year, Smalls assisted in multiple Commanding General Readiness Inspections. She directly aided the administration section (S-1) of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, in a successful CGRI totaling nine inspectable programs in S-1. This success did not come without tireless nights. She started the day at 7:00 a.m., worked through lunch, and ended late into the nights for weeks. She was trusted to work with little guidance and oversight because of the reputation she created for herself.

Smalls was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal earlier in the year to recognize the months of effort she put in to the programs to ensure the unit met requirements. However, it was not just her work with the CGRI that afforded her the opportunity to be placed on a meritorious board, her noncommissioned officer-in-charge, Sergeant Saldana, an administrative NCOIC, put the time into her promotion package because of everything she did far beyond her rank. “I appreciate Smalls’ honesty, and she will never sugarcoat anything when she tells me things. It is appreciated in this field. She is a hard charger. I have never had Lance Corporal who has accomplished as much as she has.” Saldana stated, without hesitation.

Some of the rolls Smalls fills, beyond her normal duties and what is typical for a staff noncommissioned officer, is ensuring leave and liberty requests are properly submitted and saving the Marine Corps hundreds of man hours. This is done through checking Marines are submitting their travel dates properly and not checking back in while still actively on leave. She also reviews all awards packages and promotions warrants, something that takes hours of time to read through award submissions and citations. Smalls also overseas and assigns the sponsorship program for inbound Marines to Japan who are joining MAG-12.

When asked how she felt, Smalls took a beat and had to collect her thoughts, “It feels surreal, almost fake, it feels incredible to be getting a paycheck for a job I already do.” She beamed with pride and then looked over her shop adding, “I now feel empowered to protect my Marines in my shop when people come in demanding things of them or blaming them.”

Corporal Smalls, a well deserving Marine or Meritorious promotion, will be leaving the Marine Corps in the summer with a sense of accomplishment and pride finally being recognized for everything she does for the Marines of MAG-12.